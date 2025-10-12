Report Suggests That Posting More Often Increases TikTok Performance

Listen to the article 3 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Looking to get more out of your TikTok marketing efforts?

Posting frequency is a key consideration within this, and ensuring that you maintain an active profile, which will keep users coming back, and maximize your opportunities for reach.

But what’s the optimal posting frequency on TikTok?

The team at Buffer recently sought to find out, by analyzing over 11 million TikTok uploads, from over 150k accounts, to get a better understanding of the role that frequency plays in overall TikTok performance.

And it’s significant.

According to Buffer’s data, posting more often leads to more views per post, with TikTok’s algorithm seemingly rewarding consistent activity.

And your average view counts will keep rising the more you post.

As you can see in this chart, the data shows that posting 2 to 5 times per week will give you a 17% boost in views per post, on average, but posting more than 11 times per week will double that average rate of performance.

Why?

Buffer’s contention here is that the average views are a little misleading in this respect, because what actually happens when you post more often is that you increase your chances of getting big reach with a single post. So while most posts, overall, will see relatively small view counts, the more you post, the higher the likelihood that one will be a hit, which will then drag up your average.

Yet, even accounting for this consideration, the data still shows that posting more often will, in general, lead to better results overall.

As Buffer notes:

“Posting more frequently doesn’t necessarily raise the floor, but it does raise the ceiling.”

So while it doesn’t mean that every single update is going to see massive reach increases as a result of posting frequency, the data does suggest that posting more often will eventually deliver greater reach results, while also helping you build an audience, establish your brand, etc.

So, time to get cracking. Eleven TikToks per week is doable, right? I mean you have all of those AI generators and image-to-text, and text-to-video tools at your disposal. You can just pump out 40+ TikTok a month.

Right?

Look, it may not be realistic to plan for such a high volume of TikTok clips, but the data suggests that posting more content, and trying more things out, will lead to better performance.

I guess, alternatively, you could argue that by using TikTok Trends, and tapping into already viral formats, or creating your own original takes based on what’s working, then you’d be just as successful with fewer clips. But again, the data shows that posting more will lead to better performance over time.

You can check out Buffer’s full report here.