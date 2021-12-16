TikTok Provides Insights and Tips to Help Brands Connect with Female Users

TikTok has shared some new insights into how brands can connect with women on the platform, which research shows is still an overlooked element of most brand and marketing efforts, despite rising general awareness of gender equality and social divides.

Indeed, according to survey data from WARC, while women control over two-thirds of the global consumer expenditure, only 9% of them feel that marketing initiatives actively engage with them and their perspectives.

Which is both surprising and unsurprising at the same time, with male dominance still an influential element in many aspects of daily life, whether we realize it or not.

With this in mind, TikTok says that its platform offers significant opportunity to connect with female consumers, specifically.

As per TikTok:

“To break through with modern women, brands need to be authentic, approachable, entertaining, inclusive, community-centric, and socially responsible - and TikTok has created a whole new ecosystem that makes all this possible.”

A key element of this, TikTok says, is the app’s less-polished approach to content, which facilitates more connection with female users.

“Unlike other content platforms that showcase the flawless and the filtered, TikTok is all about being real - not fake. Women on TikTok feel empowered to be creative and to express themselves however they choose. Whether they’re discussing their acne journey or sharing the pain of a miscarriage, women are finding acceptance, inclusivity, and freedom on TikTok.”

An expansion of this is that it empowers women to advocate for brands and products that they truly care about, which many TikTok users openly do.

TikTok says that 50% of its female users search for products, and shop on TikTok, while 39% say TikTok videos are among the most likely influences to get them to buy. In addition to this, 53% of female TikTok users are motivated to promote brands that they love via video clips and comments in the app.

That could provide significant opportunity for the right brands, while giving more dedicated focus to your female consumer audience could also be a valuable approach for your TikTok efforts.

In order to enhance your marketing in this respect, TikTok advises that brands should:

Join the conversation – A key tip for all prospective TikTok advertisers is to familiarize yourself with the app, and maximize your understanding of what works, and what resonates with the TikTok audience. As TikTok says: “Listen, engage, and get comfortable on the platform”.

Own your point of view - Ensure that you’re being true to your brand and approach, and communicate your brand values through your clips, aligning with the more open nature of the app.

Partner with TikTok Creators as a core part of your strategy – What works on TikTok won’t be the same as what works on other platforms, and in other marketing approaches, and one of the best ways to ensure you’re aligning with key in-app trends is to partner with creators who already know the platform inside and out.

Use sound to capture our audience’s undivided attention – Lastly, TikTok says that creating with a ‘sound-on’ mindset is key to maximizing your potential in the app.

There are some handy pointers here, and some likely eye-opening stats that could help to get you thinking about how to improve your marketing approach for female audiences.

And given its rising popularity and influence, TikTok could indeed be a key window into this segment. Worth considering in your 2022 planning.