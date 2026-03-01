TikTok publishes latest EU usage, enforcement data

TikTok published its latest EU content enforcement and usage numbers, which provide insight into usage, and how the app is dealing with information requests and moderation rules.

The latest report, posted Feb. 27, covers the period between July and December 2025, and is the platform’s sixth report, published as part of requirements outlined under the EU Digital Services Act. TikTok also published more detailed category breakdowns covering the period between Jul and Sept 2025.

And while most of the info presented in the reports is in line with previous trends, there are some points of note.

First, on total audience numbers, TikTok reported that EU audience increased to 178 million monthly active recipients. That’s a rise of 8 million over its previous report, which covered Jan. 2025 to Jun. 2025.

TikTok has continued to steadily grow its usage in the EU market, rising from 135.9 million monthly EU actives reported in October 2023. The latest update represents a 31% increase over that figure, which averages out to a double-digit rise in users every year.

TikTok’s EU audience numbers also provide more context as to its overall usage spread, with the platform previously reporting more than 200 million users in the U.S. as of last month, 30 million in the U.K. as of June 2025 and more than 8.5 million in Australia as of June 2023. That equates to more than 416 million users in these regions alone, which doesn’t account for India, Brazil, and other high usage markets. (TikTok has not published official user counts for these regions.)

There is speculation that TikTok is now a billion-user app, and going by its officially reported figures, it appears the platform could be close to that milestone.

It’s also worth noting that the version of TikTok local to China, called Douyin (also owned by TikTok parent company ByteDance), had more than 700 million users as of May 2024, according to the New York Times. So ByteDance owns a huge global platform, with usage levels that compete with any of the major social networks.

In terms of moderation and enforcement, TikTok reported that it removed about 112 million pieces of content between Jul. 2025 and Dec. 2025 due to violations of its usage terms and policies.

Logically, TikTok is removing more content over time, relative to its increase in users and improved detection systems.

On that front, TikTok also reported that its automated systems actioned 93.8% of all violating content without human review.

As per TikTok: “These decisions maintained a high degree of precision, with 97.6% of automated enforcement decisions being confirmed as correct.”

In terms of specifics, TikTok reported that content promoting regulated goods, or including sensitive and mature themes, were the main reasons for removals in the period.

TikTok said that it’s also removing more fake likes, while improving its systems for detecting fake profiles and engagement.

The report provided more insight into the evolution of the platform and the growth of TikTok in the EU market, as well as the company’s improved detection measures, which could also apply to other regions.

That said, it will be interesting to see how the new TikTok U.S. spin-off business will share this information, and whether it will look to either maintain the same processes, or go it alone on detection.