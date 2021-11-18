TikTok Publishes New Guide for SMBs Looking to Get Started in the App

As we head into the final stretch of the holiday shopping push, TikTok has published a new guide to help small businesses create their first TikTok clips, and get started in the app.

The 19-page content playbook covers all the basics of the app, including setting up a business profile, while it also provides a range of tips and insights to help plan an effective video strategy. You can download the full guide here, but in this post, we’ll take a look at some of the key elements.

First off, as noted, the guide goes over the basics of setting up a TikTok business account, and establishing a presence in the app.

The guide then provides pointers on what you’ll need for your video clips, including advice on specific shots:

And putting them together in sequence:

The guide also outlines 20 ideas to inspire your content approach:

As well as hashtags that are popular among various niches:

There are some good notes here – most are fairly basic, as the guide is aimed at brands that are just starting out in the app, but even if you’ve had some experience in creating TikTok clips, there will be some value in taking a look, and considering whether any of these tips could enhance your strategy.

And with TikTok on track to reach 1.5 billion users in 2022, it’s definitely worth considering. Despite various competitors looking to quell its growth, TikTok has gone from strength to strength, and that momentum looks set to continue to rise for the foreseeable future.

It may well be worth getting involved – and if you’re looking to make a start, this guide could provide some helpful pointers to get you on the right track.

You can download TikTok’s ‘Creating Content for TikTok’ guide here.