Snapchat will no longer recommend AI slop

Listen to the article 3 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Snapchat is taking steps to minimize the impact of artificial intelligence-generated content in the app, with the platform announcing an update to its Spotlight feed algorithm that will demote wholly AI-generated videos.

As explained by Snapchat: “Earlier this year, we shared our ambition to make Spotlight a place where original, authentic creativity stands out. Today, we're taking another step in that direction, updating our recommendation systems to better reward authentic, human-made content.”

Snapchat said that as of now, wholly AI-generated videos will no longer be eligible for recommendation on Spotlight.

Snapchat said that the aim of the update is not to reject AI, but to ensure that low-quality, repetitive, AI-generated content doesn’t negatively impact the user experience.

“[W]e want Spotlight to remain a place where people can discover authentic creativity from real people, because we believe there's enduring value in rewarding original perspectives, personal storytelling, and the moments that people choose to create and share themselves,” Snapchat said.

Snapchat said Spotlight videos that have been enhanced or edited using Snapchat's AI creative tools will continue to be eligible for recommendation. The platform will also continue to include transparency indicators to inform viewers of AI usage.

But wholly AI-generated material, generally referred to as “AI slop,” will no longer get the same reach as human-created work.

The update is an acknowledgment that Snapchat users don’t want to see AI-generated material take over their feeds, and that human connection is still key to the app’s success.

Interestingly, the change also runs counter to a vision presented by Meta with its short-form video app Vibes, which launched in February. Vibes, which Meta said had gained early traction, provides users with a feed of entirely AI-generated content. Meta hopes this could emerge as a new vehicle for creative expression, and provide it with another means to drive engagement.

However, Snapchat users appear to have rejected that premise, and the platform is taking steps to limit AI content from overwhelming users.

Does that have any bearing on the broader response to AI-generated content, or to the idea that AI is the future of digital connection?

It’s difficult to make a true assessment of the broader impact of AI at this stage, because many of these tools are still evolving. There may come a time when AI content is much better than what’s out there now, and therefore more accepted by users.

But at this stage, it seems that the broader AI push is starting to hit a wall, and that the turning tide is impacting user sentiment, leading more platforms to consider restrictions on AI content, in order to avoid usage declines.