TikTok Partners With DoubleVerify To Offer More Ad Performance Insight

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

TikTok advertisers will now be able to access more insight into the performance of their promotions, with DoubleVerify announcing that it will now provide insight into direct, impression-level signals, in order to help brands measure attention on the platform.

As announced by DoubleVerify:

“DoubleVerify has today announced the expansion of the DV Authentic Attention® product to TikTok. This marks the first badged TikTok Marketing Partner offering for attention measurement that integrates direct impression-level signals to measure attention on the platform.”

DoubleVerify’s Authentic Attention measurement analyzes more than 50 exposure and engagement data points in order to provide more insight into the actual value of your promotions, beyond the more binary data points.

“DV’s Authentic Attention evaluates an ad’s entire presentation, quantifying its intensity and prominence through metrics that include viewable time, share of screen, video presentation, audibility and more.”

The result is an expanded overview of the response your ads are driving, which can help you make more informed decisions about the value of your ad placement, even if they’re not driving direct clicks.

Which could be a valuable accompaniment for your TikTok campaigns, especially considering the varied path that consumers now take from initial exposure to eventual purchase.

“Through its strong partnership with TikTok, DV now delivers granular, impression-level insights that uncover how ad exposure and audience engagement combine to influence attention and performance across ad sets, formats, creatives and objectives.”

It’s another means to glean more insight into ad performance, and provide expanded response data to quantify ad spend.

TikTok is now a key driver of social media engagement, and broader trends, and as such, it’s worth considering as a potential option for your campaigns. But again, with consumers often hearing about a product on one app, then searching for more info in a chatbot, then Google, then eventually purchasing from a website, it can be difficult to understand the true value of such.

This new offering aims to address this, with added insight into TikTok ad response.