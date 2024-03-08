TikTok Shares Insights into Reach Women with Your Brand Messaging

TikTok has published a new guide on how marketers can connect with women with their messaging, which could have a big impact on the reach and resonance of their campaigns.

As per TikTok:

“In a landscape where women have renewed cultural status and huge influence in marketing, brands will need to rethink their creative approach to reaching women, revisiting how they view them as both consumers and creative partners. Doing so will help them tap into the huge power that women have both as creators and as consumers.”

In line with this, TikTok’s new 15-page guide includes tips on how to connect with female viewers specifically, and what women are looking for in marketing messages.

Based on the trends of the past year, TikTok has come up with three key trends to help brands connect with women:

The guide looks at each of these themes in detail, and explores how marketers can tap into them to boost their messaging:

There are some interesting notes here for your campaign planning, which could highlight some important notes to consider in your messaging. And while not all of these trends will be relevant to all brands, it is worth considering how they might fit, and whether there may be a way to incorporate these approaches into your efforts.

You can download TikTok’s full “How to reach women on TikTok” guide here.