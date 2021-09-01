x
TikTok Shares New Creative Peformance Insights to Help Marketers Improve their Strategic Approach

Published Sept. 1, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Looking for ways to optimize your TikTok marketing approach?

The platform continues to see high engagement and download rates, and with the holiday shopping season fast approaching (Christmas is now 115 days away), a rising number of brands are now considering the potential of the platform for their outreach efforts.

But the key to effective TikTok marketing lies in your creative, and how well you can align with the platform’s aesthetic and feel.

Do you know what works on TikTok, and subsequently, what might work best for your brand?

To help with this, TikTok has added a new section into its Creative Center ad tips platform, which presents a range of data insights as to what users are responding to from brands.

TikTok creative insights

As explained by TikTok:

Creative is sometimes overlooked as a core component of performance marketing, and as a result many ads don't reach their full potential in terms of ROI. To help you achieve your business goals with breakthrough creative on TikTok, we looked at the data to identify the best-performing creative attributes – such as video duration and closed captioning – so we could share some universal and category-specific best practices and help your ad performance soar.

It seems as though the platform is not fully fleshed out as yet, with only a selected few insights in some verticals available, but it does provide some valuable pointers as to what approaches are seeing best response, and what you should be looking to include in your TikTok ads.

TikTok marketing insights

Each element includes expanded detail on the flip side of the info panel, where there are also up and downvote buttons to register whether you found the data helpful in your planning.

TikTok data insights

That seems to suggest that, eventually, as more of these tips are added, TikTok will then be able to rank the listings by relative visitor value, which may make it a more helpful resource for such info over time.

There’s some helpful info here, and while it doesn’t cover all industries as yet, it may be worth bookmarking as a potential resource for your future planning, and mapping out your TikTok marketing approach.

You can check out the new Creative Insights section here.

