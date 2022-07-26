 Skip to main content
site logo

TikTok Shares New Insights into Key Engagement and Retention Behaviors in the App [Infographic]

Published July 26, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

There’s no doubting TikTok’s hold on audience attention, with an entire generation of consumers now spending hours each day scrolling through the app’s addictive ‘For You’ feed.

That’s led to entirely new habitual consumption behaviors, which has forced virtually every other app to add its own TikTok-like features in order to keep up. Because it’s not just a new app, the rapid speed of TikTok’s short clips, along with its finely tuned algorithm, has changed user attention spans, which means that if you’re not aligning with this shift, you’ll eventually lose out.

TikTok acknowledges this in its latest consumption trend report, noting that:

In the past, audience attention was predictable, with scheduled television programs making it easy for advertisers to gauge prime times to capture consumers' focus. Now, technological advances have made heaps of information available at any time and in any part of the world, and keeping up with consumers' always-on digital presence presents a daunting challenge.

The solution, TikTok says, is short-form video, delivered via its app, where engagement is strong.

Our users are uniquely plugged into the TikTok experience, with 46% engaging with content on TikTok without distractions or multi-screening. The platform offers up endless discovery of new voices and ideas, a diverse community that embraces vulnerability, and a highly-inclusive culture of influence that is causing users to spend less time on other platforms.”

Indeed, TikTok also notes that 35% of its users have indicated that they are spending less time watching TV or video content since joining TikTok.

For marketers, going where attention is focused is the key, and based on these insights, TikTok is currently that place, for many, many users.

To glean more insight on this, TikTok has shared some new stats and notes on usage trends, and just how engaging its never-ending feed to short video clips is.

Some key considerations for your strategy – and your holiday planning.

TikTok usage data

Editors' pick

  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Kingstar Media Senior Director of Sales and Marketing Selected to the Forbes Agency Council
From Kingstar Media
July 11, 2022
META, A Revolutionary Small Business, Files Lawsuit Against Meta Platforms (F/K/A FACEBOOK)
From Pryor Cashman LLP
July 20, 2022
Industry Dive to be acquired by Informa PLC
From Industry Dive
July 19, 2022
Read next
  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022
Latest in Content Marketing
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell