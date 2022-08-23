 Skip to main content
TikTok Shares New Insights into the Evolution of eCommerce in the App [Infographic]

Published Aug. 23, 2022
In-stream commerce is a key element of TikTok’s future growth strategy, with the platform already seeing big success with its on-platform buying options in mainland China.

Integrating eCommerce, via shopping displays, live-streams, integrated promotions, etc., also gives TikTok another means to enable effective monetization, so that creators can get paid for their efforts.

And as TikTok notes, it already sees eCommerce as a key element of its app:

eCcommerce is no longer the future of shopping - it is shopping. In this new landscape, brands must keep up with consumers' ever-changing online shopping behaviors - and TikTok is at the forefront of this new era.

To provide some more perspective on this, TikTok has shared some new insights into how its users view in-stream buying, and how these trends are helping to shape the evolution of the app.

Could be some important considerations heading into the holiday shopping season.

TikTok path to purchase

