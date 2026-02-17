TikTok Shop Rolls Out New Tools Including Expanded Chatbot Access

Listen to the article 4 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

TikTok has announced a range of additions for TikTok Shop sellers, including expanded access to its Seller Assistant chatbot, an easier way to send out samples and auto-clipping from live-streams.

First off, TikTok’s Seller Assistant tool, which provides an always-on AI assistant to help with your Shop queries, is now widely available within the Seller Center.

The Seller Assistant, which you canaccess by tapping the sparkle icon in the lower right-hand side of the screen, enables users to ask questions related to their product listings, providing quick answers in-stream.

As per TikTok: “With Seller Assistant, help is never more than a click away. From quick answers and real-time performance insights to personalized recommendations and live agent support, it brings guidance, data, and action together in one seamless experience. Start the conversation, and discover how your 24/7 business adviser can help you grow with confidence on TikTok Shop.”

The tool can provide assistance locating a feature, or finding helpful optimizations and/or analytics tools, without having to leave the admin screen.

TikTok is also making it easier to send out product samples via a new automated sample auto-approval workflow, which will approve requests for samples from creators who meet pre-set criteria, skipping the manual review process for each.

That will reduce admin time and help users focus on other business initiatives, while also facilitating more engagement with potential promoters in-stream.

TikTok is also adding highlights on creator profiles that its system recommends for brand collaborations, based on your comparative audience and performance.

TikTok’s Creator Picks tag will identify the best creators to work with to promote products in-stream, which could make it easier to find valuable connections for promotions.

TikTok is also making it easier to get the most value possible out of live-streams, with automated posting of clips that have been auto-generated from user broadcasts.

To be clear, TikTok has had Live Highlights for a while, which identifies the top moments from user live-streams in order to streamline posting as separate video clips.

But now, users will also be able to activate Auto-post, which will pick out high-performing moments in real time during your live-stream, then set them up to post straight away, as a means to help promote your broadcast and get more people to take part.

“You stay in the driver’s seat: review, edit, and choose exactly which highlights go live and when.”

So users will have the option to edit clips before they go live. But essentially, this will enable creators to make promotional clips from live broadcasts, which could bring in more viewers, while also facilitating an expanded content pool with less effort.

TikTok has also launched affiliate commission receipts, which are automated monthly receipts for all affiliate commissions paid to creators. The company is also adding bulk editing and category template improvements to streamline seller workflow.

TikTok continues to push its in-stream shopping options in order to build on its revenue potential as it continues to find new ways to nudge users towards its in-stream buying options. That also presents opportunities for merchants to gain more traction and interest in-stream.

And TikTok’s shopping efforts are working. TikTok generated around $130 billion in gross merchandise volume in 2025, according to reporting from MarketMaze, which represents a 100% jump in total in-app sales year over year.

TikTok has also seen big increases in sales activity around major promotions, such as its Black Friday sales event, which saw 50% more shoppers taking part year over year.

In-app shopping isn’t as popular in the U.S. as it has been in China, where in-stream commerce is now the biggest earner for the platform overall. However, it is rising, and as such, it’s worth noting the latest TikTok Shops innovations and updates.