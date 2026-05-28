TikTok Shops expands to new EU merchant countries

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TikTok announced another expansion in the availability of TikTok Shops to shoppers and retailers in Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands and Poland. Users in those countries will be able to buy and sell products in the app beginning June 15.

The expansion of TikTok’s European shopping options is another step in the platform’s grand shopping plan, which the company hopes will eventually become a major revenue stream.

As per TikTok: “Every month, 200 million people across Europe turn to TikTok to be entertained, inspired, and to discover new trends. By bringing together entertainment and commerce, TikTok Shop creates a seamless shopping experience which is completely different from the traditional, search-first e-commerce model.”

TikTok said the expansion of TikTok Shops will enable more users to discover and buy products via shoppable videos and interactive livestreams without leaving the app, while also providing more opportunity for EU sellers.

“Since launching in the EU in late 2024 and early 2025, over 100K European businesses have joined TikTok Shop across France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Ireland,” TikTok said. “This thriving seller community has driven triple-digit growth in daily Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) between August 2025 and February 2026 across these markets.”

The expansion could help to drive more habitual shopping behaviors in the region, which could make TikTok a more viable shopping destination.

In addition, TikTok sellers will be able to expand their opportunities throughout the EU, via TikTok’s “Sell Across Europe” initiative.

As per TikTok: “Shortly after the [initial] market launch, [businesses] will be able to scale their growth across other EU markets where TikTok Shop is [available] via the ‘Sell Across Europe’ feature. The intra-EU service means that sellers can easily localise product descriptions and ship directly to other markets using TikTok Shop-partnered logistics providers or approved carriers.”

The program also includes access to an expanded TikTok Shop creator affiliate network, which will enable approved creators across the EU to promote products and earn commissions.

TikTok has been working to make shopping happen in the app in order to emulate the success it’s seen with in-stream shopping in the China-based version of the app, called Douyin.

According to KrAsia, Douyin generated more than $500 billion in gross merchandise volume in 2025, underlining the huge potential of in-stream commerce in the app. By comparison, Marketing Maze reported that TikTok brought in $26.2 billion GMV in the first half of 2025.

Given the disparity in these numbers, it makes sense that TikTok would be looking to make shopping a priority, and expand its shopping tools to more regions as quickly as possible.

Though its European shopping expansion hasn’t been all smooth sailing.

In 2022, TikTok was forced to scale back its U.K. shopping push due to operational challenges and a lack of consumer interest.

The company had allegedly imposed tough conditions on its U.K. commerce staff, including regular 12-hour days, improbable sales targets and questions regarding entitlements.

That, combined with a general lack of early traction, had forced TikTok to re-assess its European commerce push, and explore new ways to integrate shopping into the app.

That reassessment has clearly yielded results,

Last year, TikTok Shops in the U.K. reported 60% year-over-year growth for the beauty category, and the app is now the fourth-largest beauty retailer in the nation.

The stats once again underline the potential of TikTok to be a retail leader, combining personalized video engagement with product recommendations.