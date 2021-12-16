TikTok Tests New Desktop Live-Streaming App, Focused on Gaming Streamers

This could be interesting – TikTok is currently testing a new desktop streaming app, which would enable users to broadcast direct from their PCs to TikTok Live, facilitating more ways to connect with the TikTok audience.

As you can see in these screenshots, posted by journalist Zach Bussey, the new ‘TikTok Live Studio’ app facilitates direct streaming from desktop, with live chat on the right side of the screen and expanded options for connection and encoding.

The app is clearly focused on game streaming, with various gaming elements built-in, but the added capability to stream from desktop could facilitate a range of new use cases, with brands also, potentially, able to broadcast more professional streams direct to TikTok’s massive audience via these new control and editing options.

But it’s not widely available as yet. In response to TechCrunch, TikTok said that TikTok Live Studio is currently only available ‘in a handful of Western markets for a few thousand users’.

Still, it could be another consideration for your future video content planning, and with TikTok also putting more focus on live-stream shopping, and adding more features to support commerce and conversion, it could well end up being a valuable addition some time in future.

We’ll keep you updated on any progress.