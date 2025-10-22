TikTok Announces Shortlists for Its 2025 UK Ad Awards

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

After announcing the shortlists for its Nordic Ad Awards last week, TikTok has now shared the same for its U.K. region ad prizes, recognizing the top ads in the app over the past year.

Now in its fourth year, TikTok’s Ad Awards aim to recognize the most creative, innovative and effective ad approaches.

TikTok runs various versions of its regional Ad Awards, and if you’re looking for ways to maximize your own creative approach, it could be worth taking note of the highlighted concepts, and adapting them for your own creative ideas.

TikTok’s U.K. Ad Awards cover five categories, with a range of top ad agencies shortlisted in each.

The categories are:

Greatest Branding – Combining TikTok-first creative with innovative strategies to drive impact

Greatest Performance - Spotlighting the campaigns that delivered exceptional lower-funnel results

Greatest Creative – Overall creative excellence, from clever paid and organic execution to campaigns that resonated across the platform

Greatest Impact - Campaigns that harnessed the power of TikTok for good

Greatest TikTok – Finally, this award recognizes the best of the best, incorporating nominees from the other four categories to come up with an overall winner for the year

Each category includes several nominees, largely dominated by big-name ad production houses, with campaigns that showcase each of these elements.

And while these campaigns have been created by well-resourced, highly experienced teams of ad folk, it could be worth checking out the nominated campaigns, and seeing if you can take any strategic or creative pointers from their approaches.

Because these teams have done the research, they know what works on TikTok, or what’s likely to resonate with the TikTok audience. Maybe it’s worth utilizing that understanding for your own marketing.

You can find examples of the top ads on the respective nominee websites, while you can also search for “TikTok Awards” in the app to find regional nominees and examples.

TikTok’s 2025 U.K. Ad Awards will be presented on November 13th in London. You can learn more about the awards and nominees here.