TikTok Voted ‘Most Innovative’ Ad Platform in New Survey [Infographic]

Published Sept. 7, 2022
TikTok is the platform of the moment, with over a billion people now logging into the app every month and scrolling through a never-ending feed of short-form clips, algorithmically attuned to their interests.

That, in turn, has brought advertiser interest, and according to the latest Kantar ‘Media Reactions’ survey, TikTok is now considered to be the most innovative global media brand among media buyers around the world.

The study, which incorporates responses from over 18k consumers and 900 senior marketers, also found that consumers view TikTok ads as the ‘most fun and entertaining’, while TikTok also increased its overall trust score among marketers this time around.

“This is significant because while marketer trust increased for TikTok, it decreased across the board for other media brands. As we adapt to a changing media landscape, we'll continue to build trust with marketers with our dedicated trust & safety team. Through further brand safety initiatives and campaigns, we're committed to ensuring an advertising experience that you not only can trust, but also drives actionable results for your brand.

TikTok has provided an overview of the findings, and what they mean for advertisers, in this infographic.

Some potentially valuable considerations for your TikTok marketing approach.

TikTok marketing rankings

