Top 7 Social Media Strategies CMOs Must Adopt in 2022 [Infographic]

According to a recent CMO Survey, social media became even more critical to marketers during the pandemic, with those that were able to get their social media efforts right seeing major return on their social media investments.

It's clear that social media will continue to play a crucial role in driving customers, especially in the post-pandemic world - and as such, marketing leaders need to plan their social media marketing strategies accordingly.

To help with this, the team from Grazitti Interactive have put together this insightful infographic, which outlines a range of tactics and strategies to help you establish a more agile, responsive social media management approach in 2022.

Some key considerations to keep in mind.