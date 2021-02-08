Twitter Announces the Winners of its #BrandBowl for Best Super Bowl Tie-In Campaigns

Twitter has announced the winners of its annual #BrandBowl event, which recognizes the best Super Bowl tie-in campaigns across a range of categories.

This is the fourth year that Twitter has run its #BrandBowl, for which it took the lead from the growing number of brands looking to tap into the Super Bowl in real-time. In the past, some brands have seen such big success with their tweet tie-ins that their subsequent exposure has ended up matching, or even beating that of the big name brands who've spent millions securing a coveted Super Bowl ad spot. As such, it makes sense to give brand tweet efforts more focus.

The big winner (MVP) again this year was Pepsi, whose campaign revolving around the Halftime Show, and featuring The Weeknd, drove the largest overall share of conversation on the platform during the event.

Pepsi has now won the #BrandBowl MVP Award three out of four times thus far, and its sponsorship of the half-time show does appear to give it a head start in this respect. Maybe Twitter needs to review its criteria, or take Pepsi out of the running, maybe naming the award in the company's honor instead.

Budweiser won the award for the most popular campaign without a national TV spot with its retro call-back campaign:

Reunited, and it feels so good! Get ready to see some familiar faces right here during #SuperBowl. Reply with #EyesOnTheClydes and #Sweepstakes before this commercial break ends for a chance to WIN A RETRO FRIDGE STOCKED WITH BUD. pic.twitter.com/upnHmeCCis — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) February 7, 2021

Meanwhile, T-Mobile saw the most retweets from a brand handle with this effort:

Don't trust big decisions to just any network. You deserve 5G that rocks ???? — Largest 5G network. Fastest 5G speeds. #LeaderIn5G



RT for a shot at a Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G! The fastest 5G network meets the fastest 5G Galaxy device! #Sweepstakes​



Rules https://t.co/EQMVQ16qpW pic.twitter.com/1Iyeiwlq5e — T-Mobile (@TMobile) February 8, 2021

I mean, using the lure of winning a new phone seems like cheating a little bit, but if it works...

Disney's preview of the upcoming 'Falcon and The Winter Soldier' show on Disney+ generated the most overall engagement:

Are you ready? Watch the brand-new trailer for @MarvelStudios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and start streaming the Original Series March 19 on #DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/09qbLUiS7e — Disney+ (@disneyplus) February 7, 2021

While Verizon got Twitter's nod for 'Most Creative Play' - the brand that best used Twitter to creatively breakthrough, beyond promoted Tweets and video.

Join us in support of small businesses! Reply with names of small businesses you ❤️ using #BigConcertSmallBiz. Then tune into Verizon on Twitter after #SBLV & you may see your shout-out featured live alongside music's biggest stars at Verizon Big Concert for Small Business! pic.twitter.com/oC06su2wKO — Verizon (@Verizon) February 7, 2021

And lastly, Indeed won the award for the campaign that best adjusted in real-time for its campaign which highlighted job opportunities from the brands who were advertising during the game.

No matter your background or experience, Indeed is here to help people like you find the right job. Follow along throughout the #BigGame to see who’s #NowHiring on Indeed. pic.twitter.com/1piLiEKuFK — Indeed (@indeed) February 7, 2021

There are some interesting uses of Twitter here - maybe not as creative as in year's past, and as with most Super Bowl campaigns, most were heavy on the use of celebrities to boost their messaging. But still, there are some pointers to note from these campaigns - or maybe they'll inspire you to do better with your own creative Tweet approach.

You can check out Twitter's full #BrandBowl rundown here.