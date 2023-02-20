Twitter Blue Versus Meta Verified [Infographic]

So, Meta is now jumping on the paid subscription bandwagon, joining Twitter and Snapchat in offering an additional tier of exclusive features – and additional post reach – for a monthly cost.

Is that a good thing? Should people be able to pay for additional reach, which is not disclosed as an ad? Does it de-value the blue checkmark?

Thus far, both Snap and Twitter have generated millions from their programs, and Meta could be set to also generate a significant new revenue stream.

Will you be paying?

Here’s a quick overview of the key features of Twitter Blue and Meta Verified, as announced thus far, which provides some more perspective on each.