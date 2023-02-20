 Skip to main content
Twitter Blue Versus Meta Verified [Infographic]

Published Feb. 20, 2023
By
Content and Social Media Manager

So, Meta is now jumping on the paid subscription bandwagon, joining Twitter and Snapchat in offering an additional tier of exclusive features – and additional post reach – for a monthly cost.

Is that a good thing? Should people be able to pay for additional reach, which is not disclosed as an ad? Does it de-value the blue checkmark?

Thus far, both Snap and Twitter have generated millions from their programs, and Meta could be set to also generate a significant new revenue stream.

Will you be paying?

Here’s a quick overview of the key features of Twitter Blue and Meta Verified, as announced thus far, which provides some more perspective on each.  

Twitter Blue versus Meta Verified
