x
site logo

Twitter Expands Access to Professional Profiles and Ticketed Spaces

Published Sept. 14, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Twitter’s looking to keep its foot on the development accelerator, with the expansion of two new projects that will provide more opportunities for brands and creators in the app.

First off, Twitter is now inviting more businesses to apply for its Professional Profiles test, which enables brands to showcase more business information in a dedicated, additional profile space in the app.

Twitter professional profiles example

As you can see in this example, Twitter’s Professional Profiles add several new display elements to your Twitter presence, including a business location listing (which people can tap on to open in Google Maps), hours of operation and contact info, all in a new module beneath your main profile display.

Twitter launched its initial test of Professional Profiles back in April, and now, more businesses are getting notifications like these in their inbox.

Twitter Professional Profiles email

That could suggest that the option is getting closer to a full roll out, and with Twitter also experimenting with new icons for businesses, delineating their sector, it seems that the next move for the option is imminent.

In addition to this, Twitter’s also expanding access to Ticketed Spaces, which it first opened up for public applications back in June.

So it’s not available to everyone as yet, but from today, more people will have the capacity to host their own paid-for Space, from which they can generate direct revenue for their efforts.

I mean, they’ll get a bit. Twitter is only taking 3% of the charges for Ticketed Spaces (up to $50k in total earnings), but app store fees also need to be factored in, which will reduce the creator’s overall share. For example, on iOS, if you set a ticket price for your Space of $5, $2.80 from each ticket sold would go to you, while 70c would go to Twitter, and $1.50 would go to Apple/Google.

So that’s another element to keep in mind – but even so, it does provide another revenue opportunity, and it could prompt more people to utilize Spaces, which seems to have lost some of its initial momentum, as the air comes out of the audio social trend.

At the same time, it’s also a little unclear, right now, what Twitter will be doing to further promote Spaces discovery.

For the last few months, Twitter has been developing a new, dedicated Spaces tab in the app, which would provide users with an easy way to access in-progress broadcasts at any time. But last week, with the arrival of Communities, it added a different tab in that bottom bar slot.

Twitter Spaces vs Communities tab

So will it be Spaces or Communities that gets the final nod? I don’t know, and maybe Twitter doesn’t know either, because three days after the launch of Communities, it previewed another new design for the Spaces tab.

Maybe that’s a consequence of increased development speed, or maybe it’s all part of a broader plan that Twitter will reveal over time.

Either way, Spaces needs good content to keep people coming back, especially if they’re going to have trouble finding it. As such, it’s important that Twitter moves to expand ticketed Spaces, which will also provide more revenue potential for more creators in the app.

Oh, and there’s also this:

I have no idea what this is.

Follow on Twitter

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Alessandro Paluzzi/Twitter on September 14, 2021

    Instagram is Developing a New 'Montage' Feature to Convert Stories to Reels, New 'Favorites' Listing

    The option would provide an easy way to merge your Stories content into Reels, as Instagram seeks more ways to boost Reels usage.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Sept. 13, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    TINT Attention Score Bolsters Visual Content Efficacy
    Press Release from
    TINT by Filestack
    Seasoned Talent Industry Expert, Warren Lentz, Joins VersusGame as Chief Operating Officer a...
    Press Release from
    VersusGame

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Alessandro Paluzzi/Twitter on September 14, 2021

    Instagram is Developing a New 'Montage' Feature to Convert Stories to Reels, New 'Favorites' Listing

    The option would provide an easy way to merge your Stories content into Reels, as Instagram seeks more ways to boost Reels usage.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Sept. 13, 2021
    • Latest in Digital Strategy
  • Reddit Launches New Updates for its Ad Platform, Including Bid Recommendations
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Sept. 14, 2021
  • Twitter Expands Access to Professional Profiles and Ticketed Spaces
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Sept. 14, 2021
  • LinkedIn Launches Creator Accelerator Program, Announces New Events to Support Creators
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Sept. 14, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.