Twitter Outlines Key Dates of Note in May to Assist With Strategic Planning

Okay, events calendars may not look as impressive or full as they once did, but there are still plenty of seasonal celebrations and dates of note to keep in mind, which could help to improve your social media promotions, while also providing a level of inspiration and/or distraction for your audience amid the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Twitter has this week published its latest overview of the month ahead, including a listing of all the key dates of note.

As you can see, there's still a range of worth events in May to keep in mind.

Specifically, Twitter has highlighted:

Cinco de Mayo (May 5th) - "Cinco de Mayo usually means good food, so look for ways to inspire your audience to try something new at home or in the kitchen."

Mother's Day (May 10th) - "Over the last several years, hundreds of millions of impressions on Twitter have been generated in relation to Mother's Day."

impressions on Twitter Memorial Day (May 25th) - "Given the unique times we live in, audiences will be itching for fun ideas to share with their families indoors. For example, brands can share a helpful article or an in-depth guide to help audiences discover new recipes, party ideas, or games to play with their loved ones online."

National Wine Day (May 25th) - "Use this opportunity to show your brand's fun and spontaneous side by asking questions, making a toast, saying cheers, or recommending top wines to try."

​Despite the limitations fo the current situation, there are still various ways in which we can connect around key dates and celebrate, even if we can't all do so together, while there's also a range of options to consider for tie-in campaigns and promotions.

And as noted, that may actually be even more important right now, in order to give your audience something different, outside of the Groundhog Day feel of home quarantine.

A distraction could be very welcome, even for just a moment of respite.

You can read more tips from Twitter here, or download Twitter's full 2020 calendar for reference at this link.