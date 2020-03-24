Twitter Provides More Tweet Copy Tips via Its 'Good Copy, Bad Copy' Program

Twitter's Joe Wadlington is back, along with his very jangly earring, to provide some more great tweet copy lessons that will help you compose more effective, impactful tweets.

Wadlington, who's the Global Creative Lead at Twitter, has already shared two videos in his 'Good Copy, Bad Copy' series, each of which providing valuable food for thought on how to improve your tweet approach. And this new video is no exception.

Do you know what makes for good Tweet copy?



We're back with more tips! pic.twitter.com/tdl3sdEApD — Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) March 23, 2020

The tips are simple, but as you can see from the 'good copy' version, it's hard to argue that they're not effective.

Covering Wadlington's latest tips:

Add capitals to hashtags for clarity - Wadlington advises that brands should look to tap into hashtag trends, like #WednesdayWisdom, but to take care when entering the relevant hashtags that the long strings of lowercase text don't get confusing. Adding capitals within the tag - without spaces, of course - can improve the look and appeal of your tweet.

- Wadlington advises that brands should look to tap into hashtag trends, like #WednesdayWisdom, but to take care when entering the relevant hashtags that the long strings of lowercase text don't get confusing. Adding capitals within the tag - without spaces, of course - can improve the look and appeal of your tweet. Reduce hashtags to de-clutter tweets - Wadlington interestingly recommends, once again, that brands should consider scaling back their use of hashtags, as too many can clutter your messaging, and reduce the potential of someone clicking on your focus link. This may be one of the biggest revelations of the 'Good Copy, Bad Copy' series thus far - the common advice is that you should look to include two hashtags per tweet in order to maximize reach. But as Wadlington has noted previously, if you want users to take action by clicking on a specific link in your tweet, adding other things for them to click on within your copy, like extra hashtags, can lessen that focus, and reduce your click-through rate. This may also be reflective of evolving usage trends, where hashtags don't drive discovery the way that they once did - and definitely, there's a lot of logic to narrowing your focus, and driving your audience towards a single action, as opposed to providing extra distractions.

As noted, Wadlington continues to provide with great, simple ways to improve your tweets, in line with modern usage trends and shifts. If you're looking for ways to update your tweet approach, and drive more traffic, you should definitely be paying attention.