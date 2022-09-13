 Skip to main content
Twitter Publishes New Strategy Guide for Businesses and Professionals

Published Sept. 13, 2022
Looking for ways to optimize your tweet strategy, and get more out of your Twitter efforts.

This might help - Twitter has launched a new guide for businesses and professionals, which includes a heap of key pointers, stats and tips to help get your Twitter strategy on the right track.

The guide includes a range of notes on why brands should use Twitter, and what types of engagement the app sees.

Twitter Business Guide

There are also checklists for the key basics in setting up your Twitter presence for optimal impact.

Twitter Business Guide

Okay, it’s pretty basic, and it’s aimed at those starting out, as Twitter looks to maximize its ad spend heading into the holiday shopping period.

But there are some valuable notes and pointers here, including tips on what exactly brands should be tweeting:

Twitter Business Guide

(Worth noting that Twitter has also advised that hashtags may not be advisable if you’re trying to drive clicks on a link, as it can distract from the main focus response)

This is also kind of interesting:

Twitter Business Guide

Twitter’s also included a basic overview of how to measure tweet success, which, again, is indeed pretty basic. But it could help improve your approach. Maybe.

Twitter Business Guide

Yeah, it’s entry-level, and there’s no groundbreaking new info included here. But if you're looking to revise your Twitter strategy, and ensure that you’re tapping into all opportunities, then it may be worth downloading the guide and taking a look at the tips.

You can download Twitter’s starter guide for businesses and professionals here.

  Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we've all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk's $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022

