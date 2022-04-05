 Skip to main content
Twitter Shares New Insights into Evolving Travel Trends [Infographic]

Published April 5, 2022
With COVID restrictions easing, travel is now back on the cards – and for many people who’ve been essentially shut indoors for months and months on end, they need some form of escape, which makes this a hugely appealing prospect.

As is evident in the latest tweet trends. Underlining the rising interest in travel, Twitter has provided some new insights into how users are tweeting about holidays and travel topics, and what brands need to know about the latest trends.

Some key info here, which could help to shape your tweet marketing approach. You can check out Twitter’s full travel trends report here, or take a look at the infographic overview below.

Twitter Travel Trends

