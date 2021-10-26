x
Twitter Shares Video Creation and Inspiration Tips [Infographic]

Published Oct. 26, 2021
Seeking inspiration for your video content approach?

Twitter has published a new, simple overview of key video tips and inspiration notes to get you thinking, which could help to boost your Twitter video strategy.

The listing below includes composition notes, based on video engagement trends in the app, as well as a selection of ideas for your next video upload. And given that Tweets with video attract 10x more engagements than Tweets without, and video ads on the platform save more than 50% on cost-per-engagement, it’s definitely worth considering video in your tweet strategy.

It’s a simple list, but it could definitely come in handy. Check out Twitter’s full video inspiration notes below.

Twitter video engagement notes

