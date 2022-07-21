 Skip to main content
site logo

Twitter's New 'Status' Indicators are Nearing Launch

Published July 21, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

It’s been developing the option over the past few months, and now, it looks like Twitter’s new ‘Status’ feature may be nearing a release.

Twitter Status

As you can see in these screenshots, posted by reverse engineering extraordinaire Jane Manchun Wong, the new ‘Status’ option would let you add a small, customizable status update into your tweets.

There’ll be a range of default status options, including ‘Shower Thoughts’, ‘Hot Take’ and ‘A Thread’, which could help to eliminate some of the common uses of emojis and other means to signify the same, giving you more characters to use for your actual tweet text.

There’ll also be a ‘Spoiler Alert’ option – though really, Twitter needs to employ the blackout text option available on Reddit, where the text of spoilers is covered, unless you choose to tap on it.

When someone posts a tweet with a status, you’ll be able to tap on that status indicator, which will take you through to a listing of all the tweets that have applied the same activity.

Twitter Status

Initially, it had seemed that this new status option would be more pointed towards allocating an activity update to your tweets, which would lessen the need for people to add event hashtags to their username, for example, to show where they’re at.

That was seemingly the original inspiration for the option, when Twitter first previewed it back in 2018.

Twitter Status indicator

Since then, however, it’s gone through a few upgrades, and a few management changes, which now seems to have evolved it into more of a direct addition to the content of each specific tweet, as opposed to a general activity indicator.

As noted, various elements of the feature are now built into the back-end of the app, including this intro screen which was spotted by Alessandro Paluzzi last month.

Twitter Status

It seems very close to launch, which could provide another prompt to get people engaging and interacting via tweet.

Or it could just be an extra distraction, which isn’t really necessary to facilitate the same. I mean, most Twitter users are already accustomed to habitual notes like ‘Thread’, so there’s not really a huge need, as such, for custom tags to signify them, while being able to see others who are posting ‘Hot Takes’ on any number of topics doesn’t really seem like an enhancement.

But maybe they will add new functional value, while also providing new tweet categorization options – so if you’re a fan of ‘Shower Thoughts’, then Twitter can show you more of them via its algorithmic process.

Hard to say, but it could add another prompt to get more people tweeting.

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
META, A Revolutionary Small Business, Files Lawsuit Against Meta Platforms (F/K/A FACEBOOK)
From Pryor Cashman LLP
July 20, 2022
Kingstar Media Senior Director of Sales and Marketing Selected to the Forbes Agency Council
From Kingstar Media
July 11, 2022
Industry Dive to be acquired by Informa PLC
From Industry Dive
July 19, 2022
Read next
  • Elon Musk
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Daniel Oberhaus/Wikimedia Commons on April 18, 2022
    Tracker

    The Complete Elon Musk–Twitter Saga

    For months, we’ve all been waiting to hear the verdict on Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal with Twitter. Now, as Musk seeks to terminate this deal, we must wait on the courts to decide the fate of this contract.

    By Emma Wiltshire and Andrew Hutchinson • July 11, 2022
Latest in Social Media Updates
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell