TikTok US Deal Still in Limbo After Trump and Xi Meet

Hey, remember how U.S. President Donald Trump did that big signing ceremony for the U.S. TikTok deal in the Oval Office last month, in which he said that Americans should be thankful to him for saving the app?

Yeah, that seems to have not had a lot of meaning, outside of symbolic representation, because despite repeated assurances that a U.S. TikTok sale is imminent, the Chinese government is still yet to approve any proposed deal on the app.

And without the CCP’s approval, no sale of any kind can go ahead.

Earlier in the week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that he had held positive talks with Chinese officials, and that he expected the TikTok U.S. deal to be approved after Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.

Yet, at the conclusion of that meeting, we’re seemingly no closer to an actual deal being established, though the two leaders apparently did come closer to trade agreements on several fronts.

But TikTok, specifically, was apparently not one of them, though the U.S. government claims that progress was made on the TikTok issue.

Following the discussions, Bessent told the waiting media that:

"We finalized the TikTok agreement in terms of getting Chinese approval, and I would expect that would go forward in the coming weeks and months, and we'll finally see a resolution to that."

Chinese state media, meanwhile, has reported that:

“China will properly resolve issues related to TikTok with the U.S. side.”

Somewhat less committal, while China Daily has further reported that:

“Economic and trade consultations between China and the U.S. demonstrate that - guided by the principles of equality, respect, and mutual benefit - the two sides can find solutions to issues through dialogue and cooperation. These outcomes did not come easily, however, China looks forward to working with the U.S. to ensure their effective implementation, which will create greater certainty and stability in China-U.S. economic relations and the global economy.”

Yeah, that doesn’t sound like a ringing endorsement for the proposed TikTok deal, it sounds more like China is waiting to see if the U.S. comes to the table in meeting the commitments that it’s made on other trade elements before China will consider moving any further.

The concerns here would relate to America continuing to impose tariffs on Chinese imports, restricting Chinese trade in the U.S. Conceptually, that will force more businesses to use American labor and products, instead of sourcing such from China instead. Which is better for America, in theory if nothing else, but it will impact China significantly, which has been the main focus of these latest discussions.

It seems that China’s now waiting to see if the U.S. drops its tariffs, before it provides any response to the TikTok proposal. Which could mean that it might go through, eventually, and it could be that Chinese officials have provided tacit approval, dependent on other factors.’

But we don’t know, and it’s likely that no one does, as China’s probably keeping its cards close to its chest in trade negotiations.

Though we do know that CCP officials have been incensed by America’s trade posturing.

Following the latest tariffs imposed by the U.S. on China-based trade earlier this month, Chinese officials strongly criticized America’s trade approach, suggesting that U.S. trade strategies are more about protectionism than open exchange.

Chinese officials have suggested that the demonization of Chinese companies, like TikTok, is “just an excuse for the U.S. to impose protectionist tariffs on Chinese goods in the face of China’s highly competitive economy.”

Which sounds kind of true, in that Trump’s tariff approach is exactly that, imposing heavy financial penalties on any business that looks to capitalize on the opportunities of foreign trade, so rather than adhering to free market principles, the Trump Administration is forcing American providers to take a more insular approach.

Which, if Trump doesn’t reduce those tariffs, may up the price of any potential TikTok sale arrangement.

Indeed, reports have also suggested that in order for a TikTok deal to be approved, Chinese officials will push for a similarly expansive arrangement that goes beyond direct trade. That, potentially, could see the CCP calling on Trump to support China’s ownership claim over Taiwan, which the U.S. has long opposed, in support of Taiwan’s independence.

It’s amazing to consider that a short-form video app that built its audience on the back of dance trends could now play a key role in the sovereignty of an independent nation, but that’s where we’re at in the year 2025.

But right now, at this point in time, it seems like the ball is now in Trump’s court, in reducing tariffs and complications in China-U.S. trade.

If he does that, as he’s seemingly pledged in today’s meeting, the TikTok deal may go through.