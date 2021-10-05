What Influences a B2B Purchase Decision? [Infographic]

What’s the best way for B2B-focused businesses to get their products and services in front of key decision-makers on social media, which is largely focused on B2C, and reaching general consumers with promotions and ads?

The answer most would lean on is LinkedIn, which operates the largest interconnected network of professionals the world has ever seen. LinkedIn now has 774 million members, and has seen several quarters of engagement growth. But more than this, LinkedIn also says that four out of five of its members ‘drive business decisions’.

It makes sense, then, for B2B brands to make LinkedIn a focus – but furthering this, how can you ensure you reach the right people on the platform, and get your brand messaging to stand out?

This new research report from LinkedIn will help. LinkedIn recently conducted a survey of key buying professionals, in order to ascertain the key elements that influence their decisions.

They’ve incorporated the findings into the below infographic – key information for your content and strategic outreach planning.

You can read LinkedIn’s full overview here.