WhatsApp Adds Messaging and AI Creation Improvements

WhatsApp has announced a raft of new features just in time for the holidays, including missed call messages, emoji reactions during voice chat, improved AI image creation in-stream, and more.

First off, on missed call messages. Now, if you call someone on WhatsApp, and they don’t answer, you’ll be able to record a voice or video note (depending on the call type) to let them know you tried to get in touch.

WhatsApp says that video notes “will make voicemails a thing of the past,” though I’m not really sure that many people will be enthusiastic enough to leave video clips for their friends.

But maybe. Sure.

You’ll also now be able to submit emoji reactions during group voice chats in the app.

As per WhatsApp:

“Voice chats help you quickly shift between messaging and talking live without ringing the whole group. Now you can react during a voice chat, so you can share a quick 'cheers!' without interrupting the conversation.”

So, much like the group audio chat rooms that gained traction a few years back (remember Clubhouse?), this will add a more passive response option during a voice discussion, so you can indicate your response as somebody else is speaking.

Also on group chats, WhatsApp will now highlight the speaker during a group video chat, making it easier to follow along with the discussion.

WhatsApp’s also getting improved AI image generation in-stream, powered by Meta’s new partnerships with Midjourney and Flux.

WhatsApp says that users will “notice huge improvements when creating annual holiday greetings to share in your chats or Status,” as a result of these new AI creation updates.

Meta’s advancing AI tools will also power its image animation tools within WhatsApp, so you can bring your photos to life in the app.

“You can now animate any photo into a short video to add more fun and festivity in chats or to your status.”

You can animate your images through the Meta AI chat prompt in the app.

WhatsApp’s also adding a new media tab on desktop, while it’s also updated the look of link previews, “streamlining long URL links to avoid disrupting the chat and keep the conversation flowing.”

There’s also new stickers in WhatsApp Status (it’s version of Stories), and it’s added questions in Channels, providing another way for channel managers to spark discussion.

So, a range of new elements to explore over the holidays, which could help to enliven your Christmas chats.

You can read more about WhatsApp’s latest updates here.