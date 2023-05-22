WhatsApp Will Now Let You Edit Your Sent Messages for up to 15 Minutes After Hitting ‘Send’

WhatsApp has added another handy feature update, with users now able to edit sent messages in the app for a period after hitting ‘Send’.

As you can see in this example, you’ll now be able to update any sent message, within 15 minutes of submitting it, which will help to address small errors within your DMs.

As per WhatsApp:

“From correcting a simple misspelling to adding extra context to a message, we’re excited to bring you more control over your chats. All you need to do is long-press on a sent message and choose ‘Edit’ from the menu for up to fifteen minutes after.”

Edited messages will show an ‘edited’ marker alongside them, so readers are aware of any corrections, though you won’t have an edit history – so you won’t be able to see what was edited, specifically, in each comment.

It’s a handy update, which will help with those particularly annoying auto-correct issues, when the context of your message can be misconstrued based on submitting the wrong word because you’re typing quickly. And the 15-minute window is a good amount of time to catch any changes – though you can always still explain mis-types in a later follow-up if needed.

WhatsApp’s new editing update is being rolled out to users globally from today, and will be available to everyone ‘in the coming weeks’.