Meta Announces Discovery Improvements for Creator Marketplace

Meta has announced some updates for its Creator Marketplace, which enables brands to find relevant creators to work with on paid partnership campaigns.

And there are some handy additions here, including updated creator recommendations, based on creators who follow your brand or have previously engaged with your posts, ad performance indicator badges which are reflective of each creator’s audience, and whether Meta’s system thinks they’ll be interested in your products, while Meta’s also expanding access to the tool.

First off, on improved recommendations. Meta says that businesses will now be shown recommendations for creators to work with based on those creators’ past interactions with your brand and products.

As explained by Meta:

“Businesses will now see creator recommendation rails that highlight creators who have tagged their brand in content and creators who have explicitly expressed interest in partnering with their brand, making it easier to identify creators who have a high likelihood of accepting a request to partner on an ad campaign.”

That’ll make it much easier to find creators with an interest in your products, which could help to ensure that you best align with their process.

So now, you’ll have access to a ready-made listing of influencers who are keen to support your business based on personal interest, not just what you’re offering.

It’s a big addition, which could be a valuable indicator of likely campaign synergy.

You’ll also now be able to search for “Similar Creators” in Creator Marketplace, so you can find similar partners to those you’ve worked with in the past.

“The ‘similar creators’ search also provides creator recommendations based on top performing previous partners for a given business.”

In combination, these two elements could streamline your partnership discovery process, and help to maximize the output of your influencer partners.

Which also leads into the next element:

“New recommendations showcase creators with extensive ads experience and those who are predicted to drive high-performing ads for a brand.”

So, Meta will now also highlight creators whose past partnership campaigns have seen strong performance.

These are some valuable qualifiers for partnership campaigns, which will definitely help you find more relevant, valuable creators to work with.

Meta’s also adding a new badge that will highlight the creators that are predicted to drive high ads performance for a given brand:

While it’s also launched an updated homepage that will highlight creator recommendations alongside clear explanations of each suggestion.

Finally, Meta’s also expanding access to creator marketplace to all businesses globally.

“Starting today, we’re expanding brand access to creator marketplace, adding to the initial 19 countries where it’s been available to date.”

So, more ways to find more valuable, viable creators to partner with for Meta campaigns, and broader access to the tool.

And given that Reels are now the most engaging element of both Facebook and IG, it’s worth exploring your creator partnership opportunities, with the visual immediacy of the format requiring attention-grabbing content to stand out.

Experienced creators know this nuance, likely better than your in-house team, or even ad agencies in some respects.