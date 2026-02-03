X Adds Images to In-Stream Polls

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

It’s been in the works for a while, but today, X has officially launched the capacity to include images in polls within your X posts.

As you can see in this example posted by X’s Head of Product Nikita Bier (and viewed on desktop), you can now add large images to each of your X poll questions, which will provide more context for people to vote on.

Once you’ve made a selection, the poll images shrink to show the response data.

The visuals add a more enticing, attention-grabbing element, which could encourage more response to your X polls, and help you get more engagement in-stream.

Though knowing what we do of X’s user base, based on recent example of AI-generated content, I shudder to think of exactly what these visual polls will actually be used for.

But polls have always been a popular option, and an easy way to spark engagement, and depending on how X looks to amplify them, you could end up seeing a lot more of these either/or type polls throughout your X feed.

Which could also provide new opportunities for brands. Now, you can put up product comparisons with visual cues, which could help to give you more insight into what people want from your business.

I mean, it’s an X poll, so it’s likely not wholly indicative, but it could be a fun way to drive interaction and interest on X.

You can add images within the poll composer, by simply tapping on the image icon beside your questions.

It’s a simple, handy addition, which brings X more into line with Facebook polls, and provides more options to make your content stand out.

X says that images for polls are now being rolled out to all users in the latest version of the app.