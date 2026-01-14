X Updates Grok Code to Address Backlash Over Non-Consensual Images

After initially refusing to take any action to limit image generation via Grok, despite reports that the AI bot is generating thousands of non-consensual nude or near-nude images of people every day, even children in some cases, X has now bowed to pressure and implemented changes to limit Grok’s use for image generation.

Which seemed like the obvious answer from the beginning, because who needs this as a functionality?

But X owner Elon Musk had framed this as more of an ideological dispute, and an attempt to censor X, while also arguing that X’s systems had been trained not to violate local laws.

But now, in the face of looming bans in several regions, X has announced more concrete measures.

As explained by X:

“We have implemented technological measures to prevent the Grok account from allowing the editing of images of real people in revealing clothing such as bikinis. This restriction applies to all users, including paid subscribers.”

I guess, the most ridiculous thing here is that X could have done this all along, yet Elon’s spent the past few days digging in his heels to defend a functionality that, again, nobody needs.

“Additionally, image creation and the ability to edit images via the Grok account on the X platform are now only available to paid subscribers. This adds an extra layer of protection by helping to ensure that individuals who attempt to abuse the Grok account to violate the law or our policies can be held accountable.”

That change was implemented over the weekend, though some non-paying users had claimed that they could still generate images. Seemingly, X has now addressed this.

In addition to these updates, X is also geoblocking the ability to generate images of real people in bikinis, underwear, and similar attire via the Grok account and in Grok in X “in those jurisdictions where it’s illegal.”

So not blocking the option entirely, but X is making changes to the code to stop people using Grok to generate potentially harmful depictions.

Which, again, shows that it can be done, and done quickly, so why X chose to fight those initial reports seems even more strange.

X has further noted that all AI prompts and generated content “must strictly adhere to our X Rules.”

“However content is created or whether users are free or paid subscribers, our Safety team are working around the clock to add additional safeguards, take swift and decisive action to remove violating and illegal content, permanently suspend accounts where appropriate, and collaborate with local governments and law enforcement as necessary.”

Which is a very different tone to Elon’s statement on the same earlier today, in which he explained that:

“I’m not aware of any naked underage images generated by Grok. Literally zero. Obviously, Grok does not spontaneously generate images, it does so only according to user requests. When asked to generate images, it will refuse to produce anything illegal, as the operating principle for Grok is to obey the laws of any given country or state. There may be times when adversarial hacking of Grok prompts does something unexpected. If that happens, we fix the bug immediately.”

Musk had also initially sought to put the onus on users, saying that anyone who generates any illegal images via Grok will be prosecuted.

That’s kind of what he’s pointing to again here, yet, clearly, the broader X team has raised concerns, and has moved to address the controversy ahead of any further action.

And action could still be coming.

Over the past week, several regions have either threatened or enacted restrictions on X over the issue, including:

Other nations are also considering further action, which could see X lose millions of users, if indeed these lead to regional bans of the app.

Maybe, with these updates, X can avoid further penalty, and both the U.K. government and the EU Commission have already responded, saying that X had reached out to them direct to address concerns.

So was Elon being genuine in his initial opposition to the criticism of his AI chatbot and its offensive depictions, or was this another opportunity to fuel ideological battle lines, by claiming censorship?

I suspect that Elon himself was indeed opposed to limiting Grok, but the looming threat of restrictions on the app became too much, and he needed to do something in response.

Musk had also seemingly hoped to enlist the help of the White House in pushing back against the criticisms, which, again, it’s worth reiterating, only relate to the capability to general non-consensual images of people in Grok, which is something that X should restrict, and should be looking to limit.

But while the Trump team is generally in support of Elon’s perspective, it seems that Musk won’t be getting any major trade sanctions to fend off potential bans.

So now, Musk is taking a step back, and looking to address these concerns, as opposed to defending them.

I don’t know why this particular hill was one that Musk chose to defend, though some have suggested that it’s another “4D chess” move, with Musk using the controversy to generate more publicity for Grok.

I’m not sure that holds, given that the message is essentially that Grok can generate good non-consensual nudes, but maybe, in the “all publicity is good publicity sense,” that’s the game?

I don’t know, but again, it’s another media storm that Elon has whipped up in order to reinforce his personal agenda, only to back down when the heat reaches its peak.