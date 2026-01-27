X Launches ‘Brand Ranx’ to Measure Super Bowl Ad Response

The Super Bowl is getting close, which means that advertisers are scrambling to hype up their Super Bowl campaigns, and grab the maximum share of attention during the big event.

Traditionally, the Super Bowl has been something of a proving ground for ad talent, with the major agencies competing to create the biggest, most attention-grabbing, most talked about promotion, and over the years, Twitter had become central to that effort, as a measure of what’s generating the most discussion at any given time.

In order to highlight this, Twitter had run its “Brand Bowl” celebration of the top Super Bowl ads each year, including a range of categories to celebrate the best performers.

But with the app turning into X, that faded way, though now, X is trying its hand at the same thing, with its “Brand Ranx” Super Bowl ad discussion tracker, which aims to highlight the most engaging, most interesting, most mentioned Super Bowl ads, based on in-app discussion.

And while X has arguably lost some of its cultural relevance, it could still be an interesting measure of the most engaging Super Bowl ads, and what X users are interested in.

X’s Brand Ranx mini-site is now live, with leaderboards showing the most mentioned Super Bowl campaigns thus far.

Tap on any of these listings and you’ll be taken to that brand’s profile to see their latest posts.

This year, X’s Brand Ranx will be ranking Super Bowl campaigns in four different categories:

Most loved – The ad with the most positive sentiment

Most talked about – The ad that sparks the most conversation

Most shared - The ad that’s re-posted the most

Most Disruptive – Outside TV – The brand that owns the conversation without a TV ad

These largely reflect the same categories that Twitter had under its BrandBowl display, with X looking to highlight the role that it plays in amplifying these messages, and driving more consumer connection.

And while, as noted, X may have lost some of its shine in the transition to X, it does still provide a good measure of real-time trends and engagement, among an audience of some 600 million people.

Whether that’s as reflective of broader interest as it once was is down to personal interpretation, but it’s another data point to highlight what people are engaging with, and which brands are winning with their Super Bowl messaging.

It could be an interesting tracker to watch either way, in order to understand what works, what consumers are interested in, and how Super Bowl promotions drive broader response.

You can check out X’s Brand Ranx mini-site here.