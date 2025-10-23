YouTube Shares More Info on Its ‘Ask Studio’ AI Bot

Listen to the article 4 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

YouTube has shared some new insights into its coming “Ask Studio” AI tool, which is an AI chatbot built into YouTube Studio, designed to make it easier for you to extract relevant insights, and ideas, from your channel data.

As you can see in this example, YouTube’s Ask Studio chatbot is a companion tool within Studio, which has been built to cater to data-related queries.

As explained by YouTube:

“Ask Studio is your new AI creative companion, offering quick, helpful information and ideas rooted in your channel's data. Think of it as a thought partner integrated directly into YouTube Studio that can help you with things like gathering insights on what your community is saying, understanding your analytics, and finding new inspiration for your next videos.”

YouTube’s been live testing the tool with selected users since July, and is looking to expand it to more creators soon.

Which is why it’s now looking to showcase more of its evolving capabilities.

First off, Ask Studio is able to reference your channel data, it can’t access broader trend insights and info from across YouTube. So it’s not a broad-ranging inspiration tool, it’s designed to help you dig into your channel’s performance.

Users with access can tap the new sparkle icon in the top right of their dashboard to access the tool.

As you can see in this example (on desktop), Ask Studio comes with some prompts built in, so you can use it to gain quick insights.

“Ask Studio will provide you with a summary of key themes, sentiment, inspiring comments, and other useful information. You can also type your own questions. For instance, if you want to understand the performance of a video, try ‘analyze the performance of’ and click on the plus icon to select a video from the list. Ask Studio can give you insights, pulling directly from your channel's analytics data and suggesting areas for improvement.”

You can also use Ask Studio for content idea generation, though YouTube is keen to highlight the differences between Ask Studio and its “Insights” tab:

“Both are grounded in your channel data, but Ask Studio provides real-time responses in a conversational manner using AI. You interact by typing prompts and questions, and Ask Studio responds in a conversational chat interface. If you already know what idea you want to work on next, Ask Studio is great for helping you develop your unique angle for it, coming up with titles, outlines, and other elements. The inspiration tab is designed for creators who prefer a more visual brainstorming experience. It pairs each idea with an image to help you visualize the concept, then provides creative assets like thumbnail suggestions.”

So there is a difference in application for each, with Ask Studio providing a more conversational process for idea generation.

Which, increasingly, people are likely to gravitate towards, as more and more of our daily interactions are conducted via AI chatbots. Many people now use ChatGPT, for example, as a search tools, and a friend-like companion, and as more platforms incorporate similar UI, it seems likely that interfaces like this will become the expectation.

Which YouTube is catering to with its assistance bot, and it could be a handy complement for your channel optimization and growth.

When it becomes available.

YouTube says that Ask Studio is currently available in English “for some YouTube creators in the United States, and we’ll continue to roll it out to more creators in the U.S.”

YouTube says that it's also experimenting with other languages, and working on international expansion “in the near future.”