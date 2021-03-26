YouTube Provides New Overview of Shorts for Creators, Answers Common Shorts Questions

With YouTube recently expanding its TikTok-like 'Shorts' option to beta users in the US, the platform has also provided a new overview of how Shorts works, and answered some of the most common questions about the new process.

In the video, Shorts' global content strategy Madisen Dewey​ outlines the key elements of Shorts, and how people can post their short video clips to get them onto the new Shorts feed.

As explained by Dewey:

"Shorts are actually any vertical video, 60 seconds or less in length, and you can upload Shorts by following the standard upload flow on mobile, desktop or your preferred device. We recommend that you use '#Shorts' in the title or description to help with discovery."

So while there is a dedicated Shorts camera tool, which uploads short videos directly within the YouTube app, even if you don't have access to that as yet, you can still get your short clips featured in YouTube's new Shorts feed.

Dewey says that YouTube created Shorts because:

"Every year we see an increasing number of people coming to YouTube, looking to create, and we want to make it easier for them to do so."

Oh right, so not about the rise of TikTok at all. Good to know.

Dewey also provides an overview of the current Shorts creation tools, which YouTube is working to expand upon, while Dewey also notes that YouTube's adding a new 'Shorts shelf' in YouTube channels to help users locate relevant Shorts content.

Dewey also says that YouTube is changing its notifications for Shorts to only alert subscribers who've expressed interest in your short content when you post a new Shorts upload. This is a relevant note, in considering the opportunities for promotion via the new option.

Finally, Dewey says that users can subscribe to the bi-weekly Shorts Report for updates on the latest Shorts trends and tips.

Shorts presents new opportunities for YouTube creators, and could be a good way to boost exposure for your channel, if you can get it right. It's worth considering the potential of the option in your video planning, and these notes could help provide more context around the tool.