YouTube Updates Video Management Options on Mobile

YouTube is tweaking the design of its video management options for creators, while it’s also looking to simplify the upload flow, in order to reduce confusion, especially when posting Shorts clips.

First off, on video management, YouTube says that it’s looking to simplify the creator experience by “consolidating multiple entry points to the video list on mobile.”

As you can see in this example, YouTube’s reducing the amount of options on the channel management screen in the app, with the “Manage videos” option gone, and the “Your videos” option now being the main entry point for the channel page.

That’ll ideally help to streamline creation, by reducing the possible options guiding you from the main screen.

As explained by YouTube:

“Going forward, creators will be redirected to their channel page after video creation, so that all video management can be done directly on the channel page tabs (videos, shorts, and live). The goal is to simplify and streamline the YouTube main app, making it easier for creators to manage all of their content directly on the channel page.”

So, again, that’ll ideally make it easier to manage your channel content on mobile, though the desktop management options remain the same.

YouTube’s also updating the video settings screen, which will hide your expanded video settings behind a “Show more” drop-down menu, reducing clutter on the upload screen.

As you can see in these examples, you’ll still be able to manage off of your regular video elements within the upload flow, but in order to streamline and simplify the process, YouTube’s testing a more pared-back version of the main screen, which you can choose to open up if you want.

Which could see more content uploaded faster, but it might also mean that creators miss key details that could help in boosting their visibility. In most cases, you probably want to fill in as much detail as possible to give the system more data to go on, but YouTube’s clearly confident that it’ll be able to categorize all clips effectively, even with this more minimized variation.

YouTube says that the only exception here is for creators in YouTube shopping program, who’ll still see a product tag field on the main screen.

Some minor changes, but if they work as expected, it could see more content being uploaded to the app.