2021 Video Marketing Insights from Social Media Experts [Infographic]

Are you aligning your strategy with the latest video trends?

Video remains a key content option in social media marketing, but a lot has changed in video consumption behavior over the past year.

So what kind of content is gaining traction on social today, and how should your brand approach video in 2021?

The team from Animoto recently checked in with six industry leaders to learn about their video predictions and future best practices for the year.

Some of the key trends include:

Instagram Reels continues to be a relatable and engaging way to connect with your customers

Video is not a one-and-done strategy. Creating and sharing consistently drives real-time results

At a time when people are seeking out connection, sharing stories with video helps humanize your brand

You can check out Animoto's full report here, or take a look at a summary of the key findings in the infographic below.