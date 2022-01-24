5 Essential Pinterest Metrics to Track [Infographic]

Will Pinterest be part of your digital marketing approach in 2022?

More brands are now considering it, with Pinterest now up to 444 million active users, and becoming a key eCommerce hub for many amid the pandemic. Pinterest is also seeing an increase in male usage, expanding its target demographics, while its evolving shopping options, including AR displays and virtual try-on tools, are helping to advance the app’s utility, and make it a more essential companion for many consumers.

At the least, it may be worth checking in and seeing what brands in your niche are doing in the app.

And if you are looking to improve your Pin presence, then you need to be tracking the right metrics –which is where this new infographic listing from Giraffe Social Media comes in.

The graphic below outlines the key Pinterest metrics you need to track, in order to measure and improve your Pin performance. Worth noting in your approach.