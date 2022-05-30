7 LinkedIn Post Ideas for Every Day of the Week [Infographic]

Are you looking for content ideas to share on LinkedIn? Want to create more engaging posts that perform well on the professional social network?
The team from Content Vista share their LinkedIn post ideas in this infographic.
Here’s a quick summary:
- Post a growth hack
- Share an interesting stat
- Share one of your brand stories
- Share something from a book you’ve read
- Appreciate something
- Talk about a habit
- Experiment a little
Check out the infographic below for more detail.
A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.