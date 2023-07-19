 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

9 Deadly Instagram Marketing Mistakes [Infographic]

Published July 19, 2023
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Looking to improve your Instagram marketing performance?

This might help. The team from Giraffe Social Media have put together a listing of nine common IG mistakes that brands make, which can impede growth, and stall your efforts.

These are some good reminders of key fundamentals. Though just to note, the reference to multiple links in your bio relates to the bio field specifically, not the link section (which was recently updated to enable you to include multiple links).

Worth noting in your process. Check out the full infographic below.

9 Deadly Instagram Marketing Mistakes

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
3D Animation for Brand: Key Facts
From Blue Carrot
July 14, 2023
Social Commerce: Every Bounce Costs Brands $5.11, Breaking the Math of Customer Acquisition
From SimplicityDX
July 05, 2023

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
Latest in Social Marketing
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell