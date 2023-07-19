9 Deadly Instagram Marketing Mistakes [Infographic]

Looking to improve your Instagram marketing performance?

This might help. The team from Giraffe Social Media have put together a listing of nine common IG mistakes that brands make, which can impede growth, and stall your efforts.

These are some good reminders of key fundamentals. Though just to note, the reference to multiple links in your bio relates to the bio field specifically, not the link section (which was recently updated to enable you to include multiple links).

Worth noting in your process. Check out the full infographic below.