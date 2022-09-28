How to Formulate a More Effective Approach to TikTok Marketing [Infographic]

Looking to develop an effective approach to TikTok marketing?

With the app projected to reach 1.5 billion users this year, and continuing to occupy more and more of people’s time, it’s worth considering how it could be used to amplify your brand messaging, with both organic and paid approaches that could help to get you in front of more of your target audience.

So how do you make best use of the platform for marketing purposes?

TikTok has published a new guide to provide more insights into effective brand strategy, which provides a range of prompts to help you nail down your platform approach.

Some of it is fairly general social media marketing advice, but there are some valuable notes that could help you formulate a more effective, TikTok-specific strategy.

You can read more tips from TikTok here, or check out the infographic overview below.