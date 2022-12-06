LinkedIn Adds New Audience Analytics Tools, Including Follower Growth and Demographic Insights

LinkedIn has announced some additional insights tools to help you better understand your on-platform audience, including follower growth stats, new demographics insights and more.

First off, on follower growth – similar to other apps, LinkedIn will now provide insights into audience growth over time, in order to help you track your overall performance.

As per LinkedIn:

“In the ‘Audience’ tab, creators can now track their follower growth so they can understand and discover trends. This information can help them determine if a conversation topic, new visual format, or speaking opportunity may have influenced their follower growth, helping them inform their strategy moving forward.”

Follower growth is a good measure of how well your content is resonating, and it’s worth keeping tabs on to measure your performance over time.

Just don’t get too caught up in the day-to-day fluctuations. Spam culls, off days – there are various things that can shift the needle, but so long as the broader term numbers are moving up, you’re likely on the right track.

LinkedIn’s also adding a new Demographics section, which, as you can also see in the image above, will be located just below your follower growth chart, and will provide a breakdown of your follower base.

The demographics on LinkedIn are a little different, in that they’re separated by job titles and companies, along with location and other info, which provides some interesting, platform-specific perspective on who you’re reaching in the app.

You’ll also now be able to check out your top-performing posts in the app, with a new display in the ‘Posts’ tab.

“Creators can now see up to three of their top-performing posts by either impressions or engagements over a selected date range. This provides a clear view of what resonates with your audience, so you can share more of what’s working.”

And as you can see from the last image above, you’ll also be able to export your content performance data for deeper analytics.

The updates build on LinkedIn’s previous insights upgrades announced earlier this year, with LinkedIn adding content analytics in Creator Mode back in March, and post insights in February. So now, you have a range of more in-depth insights to measure and improve your LinkedIn content performance.

And for extra points, here are LinkedIn’s top tips for maximizing the performance of your InMails, and here’s an overview of the best times to post to the app.

If you’re looking to make the Professional Social Network a bigger focus in 2023, then these tips will help to get you on the right track.