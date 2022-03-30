LinkedIn Adds New Tools for Creators, Including Improved Content Analytics and Updates Profile Video Options

LinkedIn has announced some new tools for creators, including improved content analytics, new profile video tools, newsletter showcase options, a subscriber bell for update notifications and more.

First off, on analytics – building on its existing Creator Mode tools, LinkedIn is adding more insights to help creators plan and optimize their on-platform content approach.

As explained by LinkedIn:

“From total impression numbers, to engagement statistics, creators can see what’s working and where they may want to change their content strategy.”

As you can see in the above example, the new Creator Mode stats will provide a more in-depth overview of content performance, helping you to better understand what’s resonating, and what’s not, with your LinkedIn audience.

In addition to this, LinkedIn’s also rolling out improved post analytics:

“LinkedIn members have always been able to see analytics on posts, but now LinkedIn’s adding a new level of detail. Members will see analytics detailed in a summary page, along with more in-depth data like impressions and reshares. This data is available for all post types, whether it’s an article, video or simple text post.”

More data is always better, and these improved insights options could play a big role in helping you better strategize in the app.

LinkedIn’s also adding more tools to help creators to build their audience, including improved profile video tools, and new metrics on profile video views.

As you can see in this example, LinkedIn will now display new prompts to help inspire users on what to share in their Profile Video, along with these updated view metrics.

A new ‘Profile Video ring’ will now also be displayed in feed and search, so that people will be aware that you have a profile video active on your page, where they can learn more about you and your experience.

LinkedIn’s also adding a ‘Subscribe Bell’, which will enable a creator’s audience get alerts whenever they share something new, while it’s also incorporating the capacity for creators to showcase their Newsletter in the ‘Featured’ section of their profile helping people to more easily discover and subscribe to their content.

LinkedIn added newsletters in Creator Mode back in November, and this new option will provide more capacity to build an audience with the option, and maximize your reach via the app.

The battle for top creative talent has become a key focus for all the major social platforms - even those that don’t necessarily seem like they’re in competition, given their more niche focus.

That’s particularly true of LinkedIn. On LinkedIn, the top influencers are more business and professional development focused, which many would assume wouldn’t play so well in other apps.

But is that true?

TikTok, for example, has seen a big rise in career-related content, while YouTube is also a key discovery platform for all types of material, including career and business tips.

In this sense, you also need to consider the types of content that each platform facilitates. In the past, for example, LinkedIn wasn’t as video-focused as other apps, but overall usage trends have forced it to catch up – and as more creators post more videos to LinkedIn, that also gives them more experience in the types of content that they could also post to other apps, where they could potentially make a lot more direct income for their efforts.

Which is why LinkedIn has to also sweeten the deal for creators, even though it seems like it’s not likely to lose them.

Because it could, and it will if it doesn’t do something, and really, that’s a side-effect of all social apps becoming so similar, because as they all shift focus onto the same tools and options, that inadvertently also makes the skills required for each more transferrable, heightening competition.

So while it might initially seem like LinkedIn doesn’t need to play the same Creator Economy games, it clearly does, and you can expect more additions like this as it looks to maximize future growth.

You can read more about LinkedIn’s latest creator additions here.