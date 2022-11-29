 Skip to main content
LinkedIn Company Page Best Practices for 2023 [Infographic]

Published Nov. 29, 2022
Content and Social Media Manager

Looking to up your LinkedIn game for 2023?

This will help – LinkedIn expert Richard van der Blom recently published his fourth annual LinkedIn algorithm report, which looks at how to maximize your LinkedIn performance, based on analysis of over 10,000 LinkedIn posts.

The full report spans some 57 pages, and includes a heap of helpful insights to improve your LinkedIn strategy, while LinkedIn coach Xavier Degraux has also summarized some of the top line notes into this infographic, to give you a taste of the most critical points, and a simple way to make some quick strategic changes.

Both are worth checking out, and with LinkedIn continuing to grow, and see more engagement, it could be a valuable use of your time.

LinkedIn Page best practices

