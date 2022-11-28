LinkedIn Launches Native Post Scheduling in the App

Oh, what’s this:

That’s right, some users are now able to access LinkedIn’s native post scheduling tool, which it’s been testing internally over the past few months.

That adds another tool to your LinkedIn management process, which could be a big help in maximizing your on-platform presence. And with more users looking to potential alternatives, just in case Twitter falls in on itself, that may be a bigger consideration.

The process is pretty straightforward – you tap on the clock icon to access the scheduling options, then enter a date and time for when you want your post to go live in the app (up to 90 days in advance).

You then tap ‘Next’ and ‘Schedule’ and that’s it, the post is all ready to go, all within the LinkedIn app.

As you can see in the second image, you can also view and manage your scheduled posts in the app, providing a simple way to maintain your LinkedIn presence on the go.

I mean, functionally, it’s not a game-changer, as you can already schedule LinkedIn posts in most third-party social media management apps. But native scheduling options tend to be a little more reliable, particularly in regards to displaying how your posts will actually appear once they go live. Most scheduling tools do now include preview elements to help on this front, but integrated tools provide more definitive guidance, while also facilitating more post types and tools.

We asked LinkedIn for more info on the roll-out and it provided this statement:

“We’re starting to roll out post scheduling on desktop and Android so that our creators can easily plan the content they want to share next, with iOS coming soon. This means you can schedule text posts, videos, and images up to three months in advance.”

So not available to everyone just yet, but support for all platforms is coming soon.

LinkedIn also says that it’ll be adding post scheduling for Groups, Company Pages, and other types of content in the near future.

It could be a handy addition, helping you map out your LinkedIn strategy in a more integrated, mobile-friendly way.