LinkedIn's Working on a Native Post Scheduling Option

Published Aug. 31, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

LinkedIn’s looking to add a new option to help manage your platform presence, with a native, in-stream scheduling option currently in the works at LinkedIn HQ.

LinkedIn post scheduling

As you can see in this example, shared by app researcher Nima Owji, LinkedIn’s working on a new scheduling option that would be built into the post composer flow, with a new clock icon added to the bottom right of the window.

Which could be a handy addition – though you can, of course, already schedule LinkedIn posts in most third-party social media management apps.

But native scheduling can be a little more reliable, particularly in terms of how your post will look when it goes live. Most scheduling tools now include built-in preview elements to help on this front, but integrated tools provide more definitive guidance, while also facilitating more post types and tools.

We asked LinkedIn about the scheduler test and it gave us this statement:

“We're working to bring native post scheduling to members and pages soon. Stay tuned for updates on future rollout plans.”

So not a lot to go on just yet, but LinkedIn is indeed developing this option, which could become another consideration in your LinkedIn marketing strategy.

And with the platform continuing to see ‘record levels of engagement’, it may well be worth paying more attention to the engagement opportunities in the app.

