LinkedIn Highlights Key Professional Development Trends in 2023 Workplace Learning Report

Published Feb. 15, 2023
LinkedIn has published its 2023 Workplace Learning Report, which looks at the key shifts in workplace skills development, based on internal and survey data among LinkedIn members.

The 52-page report covers a heap of key trends – you can download the full report here, but in this post, we’ll take a look at some of the key highlights.

First off, the report looks at the key shifts in learning and development, and how organizations are shifting L and D budgets in 2023.

LinkedIn Workplace Learning Report 2023

LinkedIn’s data shows that 93% of organizations are concerned about employee retention, with many seeing learning and development opportunities as key to keeping staff. There are also workplace opportunities – like career advancement and flexible working arrangements – that are key considerations, but providing new pathways to upskill, as job roles and skills continue to change, is also a key focus for organizations moving forward.

LinkedIn Workplace Learning Report 2023

The report also looks at the most in-demand skills, based on LinkedIn job listings.

LinkedIn Workplace Learning Report 2023

As well as the most in-demand skills by job role.

LinkedIn Workplace Learning Report 2023

There are also specific insights into how younger workers view developmental elements and benefits.

LinkedIn Workplace Learning Report 2023

And tips on how businesses can maximize their L and D efforts in 2023.

LinkedIn Workplace Learning Report 2023

There are some interesting notes and insights here, which could help to guide your strategy in employee training and retention. LinkedIn has also included a listing of some of the top LinkedIn Learning courses you can take which hone in on the key areas of demand, providing a direct pathway to addressing these elements in your planning.

It’s a must-read for HR pros, but even for regular business owners and managers, it’s worth noting, as a means to better understand what your employees are seeking in a career fulfillment sense.

You can download LinkedIn’s full ‘2023 Workplace Learning Report’ here.

