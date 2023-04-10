Meta’s Developing a New Way to Share Status Updates from WhatsApp to Facebook

Meta’s looking to increase the integration between its apps, this time with an update to the way that users share a Status update from WhatsApp to Facebook Stories.

As you can see in these screenshots, shared by WABetaInfo, Meta’s looking to update its process for sharing a status update from WhatsApp to Facebook.

To be clear, WhatsApp users are already able to share a Status update to Facebook, but it currently requires manual intervention.

As per WABetaInfo:

“Previously, it was already possible to share status updates to Facebook stories, but users had to take the extra step of manually sharing the update each time they posted something new. Thanks to this new feature under development, the process may be automatic for certain status updates you choose, when the option is enabled.”

Meta has been developing various integrations across its apps, with a focus on messaging in particular, and enabling users to access their messages from any of its apps – Messenger, IG Direct or WhatsApp – on any other platform.

A key component of that development is the expansion of encryption by default across all of its apps, which has been met with some resistance from law enforcement groups. But Meta continues to push ahead with its plan, while the expanded use of messaging and Stories for interaction, over posts to the main feed, has also led to Meta developing new tools to tap into this shift.

This is another element in that plan, and while it may be a lesser aspect, it’s another consideration, which could help Meta maintain relevance, and keep its hold on social interaction and graph building.

TikTok has already bested it on the social entertainment front, which has become the new paradigm in social app use, but Meta remains the leader in keeping you connected to friends and family.

The more it can capitalize on this, the better.