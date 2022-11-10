TikTok Shares New Tips to Help Advertisers Maximize Campaign Performance

Looking to maximize your TikTok campaign performance this holiday season?

This will help – today, TikTok has published a new overview of key steps that you can take to improve the performance of your TikTok ads, beginning with the data that you share for targeting audiences in the app, to adjusting ad groups after launch to refine your focus.

TikTok’s ad tips are separated into five sections:

Signals

Targeting

Creative

Bidding and Budget

Adjusting In-Flight

Each segment includes a range of notes on how to optimize that specific aspect, with in-depth, practical and helpful pointers to guide your thinking.

A lot of these are fairly generic notes for online ad systems, but there are also some TikTok–specific notes too, like using the TikTok pixel or TikTok’s Ad Manager tools for optimizing creative:

“Video Insights surfaces the key frames of engagement and performance in your videos to inspire creative improvements, and TikTok Ads Manager's Split Test makes it easy to run scientific A/B tests. Then with Automated Creative Optimization (ACO), you can automatically create new ad creative and select the best-performing creatives as you scale your campaign.”

These are some handy notes, which could help to frame your thinking around TikTok ads, and how you can use them to best effect.

TikTok’s also published a more in-depth overview of each element to give you further insight, and help you in your ad planning.

If you’re looking to use TikTok ads, in any capacity, it’s definitely worth a look, and considering how each element relates to your approach.