TikTok Provides 70,000 New Data Insights to Help Marketers Maximize Their In-App Efforts

Published Feb. 15, 2023
Looking to get a better handle on key TikTok trends, and better fuel your in-app promotions?

This will help – this week, TikTok has added another 70,000 new insights to its TikTok Insights tool, which is an interactive app that you can use to drill down into specific usage trends and shifts.

TikTok Insights
Originally launched last May, TikTok’s Insights tool enables you to filter the results displayed by different topics and regions.

So if you wanted to know some of the key trends relating to Valentine’s Day in the US:

TikTok Insights
The stats can be fairly broad, but there are some valuable notes and pointers in here, which could help to fuel your strategic understanding, and get your TikTok promotions on the right path, relative to your specific audience.

Or it might just show you a new angle, an element you hadn’t considered – either way, it’s a handy tool to keep in mind for your TikTok strategy, and with TikTok continuing to pour more insights into the back-end, there’s a lot to go through at any given time.

If you’re looking for even more TikTok insight, you can check out its Creative Center, which has data on trending songs, hashtags, regional performance stats and key influencers, while there’s also its Ad Library, which shows the top-performing ads in the app.

TikTok also recently added a new Video Insights element for more in-depth performance info.

TikTok Video Insights
In combination, these tools could prove hugely valuable in building your understanding of what’s working in the app, and when, and how, to launch your campaigns.

